Kangana Ranaut must apologise for taking anti-farmer stance: AICC observer

Mandi, May 6

All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Rakesh Kumar Singh said BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut does not know about the history of India.

“Kangana has been association with controversies. To remain in limelight, Kangana is giving controversial statement regularly even during her election campaign in Mandi parliamentary areas to target the Congress leaders,” he remarked. “The people of Devbhoomi are feeling offended by her derogatory and personal attacks on Congress leaders” he added

“Kangana had made anti-farmer comments during the agitation against the farm laws and insulted them. She should apologise to them” he said.

“BJP leaders should impart some knowledge of history to Kangana,” he said. Referring to an old video of Kangana in which she had reportedly said that the first Prime Minister of India was Subash Chander Bose, he said that “even a Class II student knows that Jawaharlal Nehru was the first Prime Minister of the country”.

Singh also took a swipe at Kangana over the Friday incident when she had mistakenly named her party colleague Tejasvi Surya while intending to target RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during an election rally.

The Congress observer said the Congress has fielded young and dynamic leader Vikramaditya Singh and appealed the public to vote in favour of Congress.

Vikramaditya Singh, the sitting state PWD Minister and scion of erstwhile Rampur estate, is the son of six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief Pratibha Singh.

