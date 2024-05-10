Kangana Ranaut on 1-month shooting, Vikramaditya Singh here to serve: CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today hit out at the BJP by saying that the saffron party tried to topple the state government by using money power. The BJP stole one seat of Rajya Sabha from the Congress by purchasing six Congress MLAs of the state.

He accompanied Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh, who filed his nomination papers.

Will make Mandi smart city: Cong nominee I will try to make Mandi a smart city, execute the Bhubhu Jot and Jalori Jot tunnel projects in Mandi and Kullu and ensure the overall development of the constituency to make it the best parliamentary seat in the country. Vikramaditya Singh, congress candidate from mandi

The CM urged the public to teach a lesson to the BJP for its misdeeds by ensuring the victory of the Congress on four Lok Sabha and six Assembly seats in Himachal. He said Vikramaditya was a real hero of politics, who did excellent work at the time of the rain disaster. He will always be among the public to serve them, while BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is here for one-month shooting.

Sukhu said: “Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has looted the exchequer by misusing funds and put the state under heavy debt. Just six months before the Assembly elections, Thakur opened over 1,000 institutions in the state without any budget provision to get political mileage out of it. But the people of state rejected him and ousted him from power.”

“At the time of the rain disaster in Himachal last year, Thakur did not help the state government to provide financial assistance from the Union Government. Instead of pleading the case of flood-affected victims in the Centre for financial assistance, he made hurdles in it. As a result, the state government released an amount of Rs 4,500 relief package to the flood-affected people from its own exchequer. The amount of financial relief was increased from Rs. 1.50 lakh to Rs 7 lakh to construct a house of a flood-hit victim,” he remarked.

In a satirical way, the CM said: “Jai Ram Thakur is a flop director, who first launched his film in 2022 Assembly election ‘Hum riwaz badal denge’ but public changed him from the power. Then this year in February, Jai Ram launched second film ‘Operation Lotus’, which also did not get success. Now he has launched third film, ‘Kangana Mandi ke angana’, which is definitely going to flop.”

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the Mandi seat had remained a work field of the Virbhadra family. Former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh represented this constituency, his wife Pratibha Singh represented it three times and now his son Vikramaditya would create a history by winning it.

