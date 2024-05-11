Kangana Ranaut promises Film City in Manali, better infrastructure

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 10

BJP star campaigner and Mandi parliamentary BJP candidate actress Kangana Ranaut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not only uplifting women but had a vision that the reigns of the country should be in the hands of women. Addressing a gathering of villagers in Larankelon village in Manali subdivision of this district today, she said, “INDIA coalition, plagued by the termites of nepotism, is an expert in scams. The BJP is a party of saints and ascetics. Nobody can raise a finger at the character of Modi who does not own even a piece of land or a house.”

Kangana said that a film city would be opened in Manali to facilitate the shooting of national and international films. She said that she would make efforts to promote tourism in the region. She said, “An airport would be developed in Manali and road infrastructure would be improved.”

The BJP candidate addressed small gatherings in Naggar, Karadsu, Patlikul and Katrain villages. Earlier, she also met religious preacher Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj at Ghurdaur village. She was accompanied by former minister Govind Singh Thakur.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Kullu #Manali #Mandi #Narendra Modi