Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

Chandigarh, April 8
BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday clarified that she “doesn't consume beef”.
“I don't consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me,” she said in a post on X.
I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me, I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and…— Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 8, 2024
“I have been advocating and promoting yogic and ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won't work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram,” she added.
As she tried to set aside rumours, an old tweet of Kangana saying nothing wrong in eating beef surfaced online.
The BJP last week lashed out at Maharashtra leader of Opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar over his remarks claiming Ranaut had written on X that she liked and ate beef and that the BJP has now given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.
