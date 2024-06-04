 Kangana Ranaut says ‘not me, but Vikramaditya will have to pack and leave’, visits temple as she races ahead in Mandi battle : The Tribune India

Kangana Ranaut visits temple with mother as LS polls results started coming in.



Chandigarh, June 4

BJP's Kangana Ranaut-- contesting against Vikramaditya Singh-- visited a temple with her mother as she raced ahead in Mandi battle in Himachal Pradesh. 

As the results showed her leading over Vikramaditya Singh, she took a jibe over her rival Congress candidate saying "not me but someone else would have to pack up his bags and leave." 

The actor's remarks were directed at allegations that she would pack up and return after the elections to Mumbai leaving Mandi behind.

Kangana said, "They will have to suffer the consequences of talking so low about a woman... And that is becoming clear today with the way we have got the lead. Mandi has not taken kindly to the insults for daughters." She further said, "As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this (Himachal Pradesh) is my 'janmabhoomi' and I will continue to serve people here. I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi's goal of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.' So, I am not going anywhere. Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere." The actor offered prayers at her residence and took to her official X handle to posted pictures with her mother and said. "Mother is the form of God, today my mother is feeding me curd and sugar," she wrote.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

With ANI inputs

 

