Kangana Ranaut seeks Dalai Lama’s blessings in Mcleodganj; this was year after BJP Mandi candidate made 'Joe Biden-Dalai Lama' joke

Chandigarh, April 15

The BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Monday arrived at the residence of The Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj.

Kangana Ranaut had recently apologised for making "Joe Biden-Dalai Lama" joke.

Kangana Ranaut last year wrote, “A group of Buddhist people doing dharna outside my office in Pali Hill, I didn't mean to hurt anyone, it was a harmless joke about Biden being friends with Dalai Lama….please don't misunderstand my intentions (folded hands emoji).” She also added, “I do believe in Buddha's teachings and his holiness 14th Dalai Lamba has spent his whole life in public service….I had nothing against anyone…don't stand in the harsh heat please go home.”

On April 12, 2023, Kangana had tweeted a meme which featured Dalai Lama and read, 'The Dalai Lama receives a warm welcome at the White house"'. The picture in the tweet showed Dalai Kama sticking his tongue out with Joe Biden Photoshpped in front of him. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Hmmm dono ko same bimari hai, definitely dono ki dosti ho sakti hai (The two have the same illness, they can be friends for sure).”

