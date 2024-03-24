Kangana Ranaut visits temple, mum on contesting

Tribune News Service

Shimla, march 23

Actress Kangana Ranaut visited the Baglamukhi Temple in Kangra today. The actor avoided replying directly to whether she was keen to contest the Lok Sabha election from Mandi.

“Today is my birthday, so I had come to offer prayers and seek blessings of the Goddess. Even I want that I get protection from my enemies,” she said, after offering prayers at the temple. Kangana belongs to the Mandi district and speculation has been rife that she was keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi on the BJP ticket.

“It is god’s will which would decide what happens next,” she said, when asked if she would be contesting the parliamentary poll from Mandi. Lately, she has been spending a lot of time at her residence in Manali, which was built some time ago.

