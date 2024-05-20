Kangana Ranaut’s carcade pelted with stones in Lahaul-Spiti’s Kaza, claims Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 20

Congress workers on Monday showed black flags to BJP candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency Kangana Ranaut at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district.

She was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from Lahaul and Spiti Assembly Ravi Thakur and other local leaders.

Upon reaching Kaza, the Bollywood actress had to face agitated Congress workers who raised "Kangana Ranaut go back" slogan at a rally.

Former CM Jai Ram Thakur alleged that one person was injured after Congress workers pelted stones at the carcade of Kangana. A clash also took place between Congress workers and BJP workers, he said.

Thakur condemned the act of Congress workers and raised fingers on the functioning of local authorities.

He said when the BJP had already taken permission for a public meeting at Kaza, then why the Congress was allowed to take out a protest rally close to the venue of BJP meeting. The protesters not only created disturbance at our function but also pelted Kangana carcade with stones, Thakur claimed.

He said this has happened for the first time in Himachal that stones were pelted at the carcade of a candidate during poll campaigning.

Thakur said a complaint in this regard will be lodged with the Election Commission of India soon.

