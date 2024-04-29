Kangana slams Vikramaditya, says ‘a prince can’t feel common man’s pain’

Our Correspondent

Kinnaur, April 28

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the law and order situation in the state had completely collapsed. Thakur was addressing Panna Pramukh Conference in Kinnaur today. BJP Mandi Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut, Kinnaur district president of party Yashwant Negi and other officials and workers were present on this occasion.

While speaking at Reckong Peo, Kangana Ranaut, dressed in Kinnauri traditional attire, lambasted from Rahul Gandhi to Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha constituency Vikramaditya. She said, “Like the princes we see, one is in Delhi, he is the child of very big parents. Then we see that in Uttar Pradesh there is a spoilt prince and in Himachal too we see such a prince. How can they know the real pain and sufferings of the common people. I come from a poor family and know what it feels like when unheard. That’s why I’ll do everything I can to improve the situation in Himachal Pradesh.”

Jai Ram Thakur said that no work had been done in the last 15 months by the government. “It doesn’t matter if they did not run any new schemes, but the old schemes which were running were stopped. Under the Himcare scheme, lakhs of people of the state were getting free treatment of Rs 5 lakh in case of illness. That has been stopped. The Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs, but not a single job has been given. Rather, more than 11,000 youth have been fired. The Congress promised to purchase cow dung, provide 300 units of electricity and Rs 1500 to women, but nothing was given. Without saying anything, without giving any guarantee, we halved bus fare for women and gave a pension of Rs 3,000 every month to 30,000 helpless people. Now it is your turn to teach Congress a lesson,” said Jai Ram.

#BJP #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Kinnaur #Lok Sabha #Mandi