Kangana to work for region’s development, insists BJP

Ashish Negi

Rampur, June 6

Kullu BJP chief spokesperson Dilsukh Thakur said Kangana Ranaut had got the expected lead in the three Assembly constituencies of Kullu district, proving that the public had a great inclination towards the BJP.

At a press conference held in Rampur today, he said the impact of Narendra Modi’s public welfare schemes was being felt far and wide in the rural areas of the state.

He added that the Congress leaders, especially from the Anni Assembly constituency, claimed that the victory margin was going to be very high. However, the reality had come to the fore after the elections.

He claimed that in the coming times, Kangana Ranaut would strive for the development of the region.

He thanked the voters of the Anni Assembly constituency, adding that Pratibha Singh and her daughter Aparajita Singh continuously tried to woo the voters by staying in the region, but their efforts failed.

He said despite the difficult circumstances, the voters of the constituency gave their support to the BJP and its candidate.