Kangra ayurvedic college scholar wins award

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 23

Dr Sankrati Nema of Rajiv Gandhi Government Postgraduate Ayurvedic College, Paprola, Kangra district, has won the best research paper award at the two-day national conference on female infertility named “Srijna-2023” held at All-India Institute of Ayurveda, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, last week.

About 150 research papers were presented by scholars from across the country. Dr Sanskrati Nema, Dr Nisha Bhatia, Dr Pratibha Rana and Dr Shivani from Paprola college presented their papers. All scholars presented their papers on the research work done in the gynaecology department of the college, said Dr Soni Kapil, associate professor.

Dr Nema’s paper was on Uttarbasti with Phalaghrita in the management of female infertility. Uttar basti or Basti Chikitsa is presumed to be like a nectar in ayurvedic texts.

Meanwhile, Dr Kapil said her department was continuously working for the past 10 years to treat infertility patients by following the ayurvedic panchkarma procedures and medications. Among many successful cases, our students presented some unique ones in this conference, she added.