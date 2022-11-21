 Drug hotspots: Kangra battles dope supply via Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir : The Tribune India

Drug hotspots: Kangra battles dope supply via Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir

Drug hotspots: Kangra battles dope supply via Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 20

Border areas of Kangra district along Pathankot, Punjab, remain a drug hotspot, posing a challenge to the police to check the widespread menace.

In the Nurpur area, 62 NDPS cases have been registered in five police stations of Jawali, Fatehpur, Nurpur, Indora and Damtal this year. Of these, more than half (33) have been registered at the Damtal police station alone.

The fact that only 80 cases have been registered at 16 other police stations of the entire district makes it clear that Damtal is the most-hit area.

33 cases in Damtal

  • In Nurpur area, 62 NDPS cases registered this year
  • Of these, 33 registered at Damtal police station alone
  • In a worrying sign, several village youths in Nurpur area have taken to drug peddling

To curb drug peddling, the state government had recently carved out a police district in Nurpur, comprising five police stations. An SP-rank officer heads the police district.

DIG (Northern Range) Sumedha Dwivedi said synthetic drugs such as heroin were smuggled into the Nurpur area from adjoining areas of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. “The district police are working in coordination with the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir Police to curb the drug menace. The police force of the three states/UTs exchange information regularly,” she said. The DIG further said the Kangra police had acted tough against drug peddlers. “Besides registration of cases, the police have started confiscating property of peddlers. This move has acted as a deterrent against drug smuggling,” she added.

In a worrying sign, several village youths have taken to drug peddling. They manage to smuggle synthetic drugs from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, and peddle it in small quantities in the district, the sources said.

Besides drug peddling, the sale of illicit liquor poses a challenge to the police. Sources said residents of some villages in Nurpur brewed and sold illicit liquor. Channi Beli is one of the villages on the Kangra-Pathankot border notorious for this.

In spite of the police crackdown, the sale of illicit liquor continues unabated.

Another disturbing trend is that women have taken to drug peddling. Last year, the Kangra police had arrested 32 women for drug peddling.

#Dharamsala #drug menace #jammu #Kangra #kashmir #nurpur #pathankot

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Piglets' investments turn sour for scores of investors; Punjab firm dupes people of hundreds of crores

2
World

'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account

3
Nation

Ex-Navy man killed, body chopped into pieces allegedly by wife, son; parts dumped in different places

4
Punjab

US varsity updates policy, allows Sikh students to wear kirpan on campus

5
Nation

COP27 approves 'historic decision' to set up 'loss and damage' fund, but contentious issues remain

6
Punjab

Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur

7
Patiala

Bar Council issues show-cause notices to presidents of Patiala, Samrala Bar Associations after they observe ‘no work’ for cricket match, leisure trip

8
Trending

Watch: Sari-clad ‘saasu maa’ hits the gym with her daughter-in-law, video of the 56-year-old lifting weights goes viral

9
Impact Feature

Is the Big Eyes Coin Pre-sale the Safety Blanket Investors Need Amid Solana and Crono’s Huge Losses During the Crypto Crash?

10
Amritsar

Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

COP27 seals ‘loss & damage’ deal

COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal

Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

5 dead, 25 injured in US nightclub shooting, suspect held

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder

The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...

World waited far too long for this: India hails move

World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move

World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...

Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

In exchange of fire, accused get injured | Slain dera follow...


Cities

View All

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

MC lags in revenue recovery targets

Civic body not collecting sewer charges from builders: AAP leader

SGPC chief Dhami objects to Haryana Speaker's demand, presses Punjab's claim over Chandigarh

Gang involved in looting petrol pumps busted in Tarn Taran dist

DTF: Govt must fulfil promises made to teachers on Diwali

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda Health Department owes Rs 2.16 crore to PSPCL

Bathinda: Rift in Congress comes to fore after announcement of DCC chief

Unoccupied Sec-24 Chandigarh Mayor’s house to get ~6.64L facelift

Unoccupied Sector-24 Chandigarh Mayor's house to get Rs 6.64L facelift

25-year-old in police net for strangulating girl in Chandigarh's Burail

Terror funding: Cops scour Panjab University student's mobile record

Same-day discharge of patients getting stent 'saves' 100 bed days: PGI study

4 held for Mohali youth's murder

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts

Leaked Tihar videos: Delhi court to hear Satyendar Jain’s plea for contempt action against ED on Monday

Former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra joins AAP ahead of Delhi MC polls

Investigate all those meeting Satyendar Jain in prison: BJP's Manoj Tiwari to probe agencies

Mob of students beats pregnant dog to death in Delhi, video goes viral on internet

Lohian councillor’s daughter hangs self

Lohian councillor's daughter hangs self

Drug Hotspots: Easy ‘availability’ of chitta cause of concern in Jalandhar district

Nurmahal NC president finally calls trust-vote meeting on Nov 23

Held-up water project troubles commuters on busy stretch

One held with 50-gm heroin

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Ludhiana Civic body fails to shift stray cattle to shelters

Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

2 persons rescued from kidnapper’s clutches

Cop shoots off letter to DGP

‘No work’ for leisure trip: Show-cause notice issued to Samrala Bar Association chief

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Patiala: ‘Deserted’, colony residents pool in to carry out civic works

Bar Council puts Patiala lawyers on notice

Helpline for mishap victims to get relief launched by Patiala DC

Patiala: BKU leaders observe fast unto death