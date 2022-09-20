Kangra best governed-district in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 19

Kangra has been adjudged the best governed district in Himachal Pradesh, as per the criteria adopted by the state Department of Economic and Statistics for performance evaluation. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal received the award from Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at an event organised in Mandi today.

Thakur released the District Good Governance Index Annual Report-2021 at the Vipasha Sadan in Mandi. Jindal, while talking to The Tribune, gave credit the entire administrative team of the district for the achievement.

Kangra improved its position from seventh to first rank while Una improved from sixth rank in 2020 to third rank in 2021. Bilaspur maintained its position and was second in 2021 as well.

Chamba district improved its rank to sixth in 2021 from 11th in 2020.

The state government gives away rewards of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 35 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the top three districts ranked on the basis of the Good Governance Index in order to promote competition among districts to perform better.

As per the ranking for 2021, Kangra bagged the first prize (Rs 50 lakh), Bilaspur second (Rs 35 lakh) and Una got the third prize (Rs 25 lakh).

