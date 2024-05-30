Kangra BJP candidate Rajiv Bhardwaj cites development to seek votes

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 29

The BJP candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, Rajiv Bhardwaj, yesterday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make the country a developed nation.

He said, “The main measure of development for any nation is its economic progress. At present, India’s per capita income is about 2,700 US dollars (USD) per annum, while the purchasing power capacity per person is about 10,120 USD. India’s total GDP is worth 3.9 trillion USD, which shows the economic strength of the country.”

Bhardwaj added that the Economic Survey of 2018-19 estimated that India needs eight per cent annual growth to become a 5 trillion USD economy by 2024-25. Although the Covid pandemic affected this plan, India’s economic aspirations remain intact, which are focused on sustainable and inclusive growth, he said.

“By 2047, per capita income is estimated to reach 10,000 USD and the size of the economy is estimated to reach 20 trillion USD. With this growth, India will be close to moving from the category of a lower middle-income country to the upper middle-income category,” Bhardwaj added.

He said due to improvement in health services, life expectancy in India is currently 70.8 years, which was expected to increase to 78 years by the year 2047. Similarly, improvement in education was also progressing widely, which would play an important role in the development of the country. Bhardwaj said simplifying personal and corporate taxes and continuity in private sector investment was necessary to maintain the pace of economic growth in India.

Bhardwaj said urbanisation in India is growing at the rate of 34 per cent. Efficient urban body governance and modernisation of land records would increase transparency as well as reduce disputes.

Empowerment of local governments was important for inclusive growth, which will promote responsible and accountable governance, he said.

