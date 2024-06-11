Kangra BJP hails Nadda’s induction into Cabinet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 10

BJP leaders from Kangra have welcomed the induction of JP Nadda into the Union Cabinet. In a press note issued here, the BJP leaders said that Himachal had got due representation in the Union Cabinet in Narendra Modi government.

State BJP spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said that Nadda as the national BJP president under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had propelled the party to power. As the Union Minister for Health Nadda was instrumental in launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme under which about 50 crore Indians were now getting a health cover of up to Rs 5 lakh. With Nadda as Union Minister, Himachal would touch new heights of development, he added.

The BJP leaders from Kangra are expecting a better deal for the region with Nadda as Union Minister. Nadda is considered close to former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar. He belongs to Bilaspur district which falls in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

