Kangra Central Cooperative Bank’s former chairman booked under Prevention of Corruption Act

Dharamsala, May 29
Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau has booked former chairman of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB), Jagdish Chand Sapiya, under Sections 7/22 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
According to the FIR registered late on Saturday night, Sapiya has been accused of illegally appointing Jaswant Singh Rana as the director of KCCB, Dehra zone, during the stint of the previous Congress government.
The FIR states that a vacancy was created within the bank’s board of directors after the death of Ramesh Chand Chambiyal, the then director of the bank within the region.
According to rules, the vacancy was to be filled by the members of the cooperative bank from Dehra zone.
However, Sapiya, who was the then chairman of the bank, appointed Rana, a resident of Jaisinghpur, as the bank’s director.
The case was registered after a special investigating unit of the Vigilance Bureau found Sapiya guilty of violating rules while appointing Rana.
