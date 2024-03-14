Kangra cultural troupe in Ayodhya

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, March 13

A cultural troupe from Kangra is currently showcasing the cultural diversity of the district at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The team, comprising young and talented artistes from Kangra, has been requisitioned by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC).

The folk dance team of 14 members is being coordinated by choreographer Shiwani Negi of Dharamsala with music direction being provided by Dr Janmay Guleria.

“The dance squad has been widely appreciated for its impressive and authentic Jhamakara, Giddha and the popular Gaddi dance concerts. This unique occasion has provided a wonderful opportunity to the artistes hailing from the Kangra hills,” said Dr Janmay. These dance forms have been the main attraction and the biggest source of entertainment for marriages in Kangra Janpad since times immemorial.

A recipient of national and state awards, Dr Janmay is an active member of the prestigious “Sanskar Bharti” and is credited with many stage shows across India.

Meanwhile, all members of the team are excited to visit the newly built Ram Darbar. They have been felicitated with mementos carrying insignias of Lord Rama. There are around 600 participants from all over the country representing their states. The organisers have arranged special site-seeing for the Kangra team members.

“We are excited to see various places like Ramkatha, Tulsi Udhyan Sthan and consider ourselves fortunate to have a glance of this historic place,” says Shiwani, the team leader.

