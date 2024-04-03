Kangra DC inspects police posts in Indora border areas

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 2

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa and Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan today jointly inspected police check posts and sensitive polling stations in the inter-state border areas of the Indora Assembly constituency. Bairwa also took stock of the election preparations made by the police and the district administration.

The SP said that the police were keeping a close watch on every activity in the area bordering Punjab and security in the area would be strengthened.

After visiting border areas, Bairwa inspected police check posts at Dhangupeer, Mazra, Milwan, Toki, Bhadroa, Kathgarh in the area and also visited hyper sensitive polling stations in Lodhwan and Bhadroya gram panchayats. Later, he met the elected representatives and residents of Majra and Beli gram panchayats where, as per the records, a low polling percentage had been recorded in the previous elections.

The Deputy Commissioner exhorted the panchayat representatives to motivate residents of their areas to exercise their right to franchise in the Lok Sabha elections so that the voting percentage in these inter-state border panchayats could be increased.

Bairwa along with the SP also inspected the stock of a liquor factory at Raja Khasa and examined its records. They instructed the factory management to maintain proper records of daily stock and sale of liquor. They also inspected a gun factory in the industrial area at Malot.

He participated in a programme organised at Government Degree College at Indora under the voter awareness campaign of the district administration. He honoured the participants by giving away prizes to them. Local SDM Surinder Thakur was also present on the occasion.

