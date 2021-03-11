'Kangra district ignored', Congress to launch stir

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 28

District president of the Congress Ajay Mahajan said that the party would soon launch a campaign in Kangra district against the government.

He said that the Congress high command has recently reshuffled the party structure in the state which has energized the party cadres.

The Congress under the leadership of HPCC president Pratibha Singh would launch an agitation in Kangra as the district has been ignored by the government.

“We welcome the fact that government has signed an MoU for setting up 3,100 metres greenfield airport project in Mandi. However, airport should not come up at the cost of Gaggal airport in Mandi,” Mahajan said.

“There was a proposal to increase the length of Gaggal airport strip to 3,100 metres. Now we are being told that it would happen in two phases. In initial phase, the length of Gaggal airport would only be expanded to 1900 metres. This clearly illustrates that the government was biased against Kangra,” he said.

The Congress would bring to the fore the fact that maximum budget under Jal Jivan Mission has been diverted in just two constituencies Siraj, which was represented by the CM and Dharampur, which was represented by IPH Minister Mahinder Thakur. This had been done at the cost of Kangra.