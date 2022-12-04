Kangra Fort lights up with G20 logo

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 3

After India took over the G20 presidency, the historic Kangra Fort along with about 100 monuments across the country will remain illuminated with the 2023 Summit logo till December 7.

Kangra Fort is among the 100 centrally protected monuments illuminated across India by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The state alone has 40 centrally protected monuments.

Tsering Phuntchok, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Shimla circle, said it was indeed a matter of pride that India had assumed the presidency for the upcoming G20 summit.

He said Kangra had always been a centre of cultural and archaeological importance. Historically, Kangra Fort has been one of the largest and oldest forts in North India.

The devastating earthquake on April 4, 1905, caused serious damage to the main fortress, temples and walls. On April 17, 1909, the ASI undertook the task of restoring the fort complex to maintain its antiquity intact for generations to come. With time-to-time surveys and field explorations in nearby areas, sculptures, architectural members and remnants of temples have been collected. These artefacts depict the rich history and cultural integrity of the Kangra valley. Under the restoration plan, gigantic fort walls, royal garden, gates and pathways had been retouched, Phuntchok added.

The Archaeological Site Museum at the fort was thrown open to public on January 26, 2002, as an effort to preserve and display the rich history of Kangra. The intricate details carved into sculptures, artefacts, idols, coins, stone tools, miniature paintings and pillar members display the richness of ancient art.

“Situated near the main entrance to the fort, the museum depicts a collection of pre-historic stone tools, ancient sculptures, historic rock inscriptions, coins, and paintings showcasing the diversity of the Kangra valley,” Phuntchok added