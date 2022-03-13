Kangra fruit growers get training in Haryana

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 12

Under the Mission of Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the state Horticulture Department has imparted training to fruit growers of Nurpur and its surrounding areas on the advanced horticulture technologies in the Horticulture Training Institute (HTI), Karnal, and Centre of Excellence for Sub-Tropical Fruits (CESTF) at Ladwa in Kurukshetra.

The five day-training, in which 40 farmers participated, concluded on Friday. Horticulture experts imparted training to growers on orchard management practices of sub-tropical fruits, crop diversification and nursery management practices.