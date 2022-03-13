Kangra fruit growers get training in Haryana

NURPUR, MARCH 12
Under the Mission of Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the state Horticulture Department has imparted training to fruit growers of Nurpur and its surrounding areas on the advanced horticulture technologies in the Horticulture Training Institute (HTI), Karnal, and Centre of Excellence for Sub-Tropical Fruits (CESTF) at Ladwa in Kurukshetra.
The five day-training, in which 40 farmers participated, concluded on Friday. Horticulture experts imparted training to growers on orchard management practices of sub-tropical fruits, crop diversification and nursery management practices.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war
Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden
LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks
disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed
122 Punjab politicians lose security cover
Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list