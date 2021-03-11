Kangra gears up to host 2 VVIPs in June

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 25

Kangra, the politically most significant district of the state having 15 Assembly constituencies, will host two VVIPs in June. The entire administration these days is busy in making arrangements for the visit of the President of India and the Prime Minister to Dharamsala next month.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be here on June 10 to preside over the convocation of Central University Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at Dharamsala on June 16. He will stay here for two nights (June 16 and 17) and fly back to Delhi the next day. On June 16 and 17, the PM will preside over a meeting of all chief secretaries from across the country.

Members of the Niti Aayog were in Dharamsala to make arrangements for the chief secretaries’ meeting to be held in the cricket stadium at Dharamsala. Union minister Anurag Thakur also visited the HPCA stadium recently to supervise the arrangements for the chief secretaries meeting.

Sources here said as of now no political program is scheduled during the PM’s visit to Dharamsala. He will be busy in the meeting of Chief Secretaries during his visit here as per the schedule.

However, with the elections in the state due in the next few months political observers feel that the BJP was once again trying to rely on PM’s popularity to beat the anti-incumbency factor for the next Assembly elections. The PM has always touched emotional chord with the people of Himachal recalling his days in state as party in-charge. The sources here said that the national president of BJP JP Nadda today held at an online meeting with the MLAs from the region to draw a strategy for the PM’s visit.

Leaders in the state are also expecting some major development project to be announced by the PM during the visit.

The state government was expecting to get bulk drug park for Himachal. The state government has proposed to set up bulk drug park in Una district and it was expected to attract an investment of about Rs 10,000 crores.

During the visit of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and other senior leaders of BJP from the state are also expected to camp in Dharamsala. They are likely to hold deliberations with the PM after the meetings.