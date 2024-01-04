Kangra jawan dies after slipping at Arunachal glacier

Our Correspondent

NURPUR JANUARY 3

A pall of gloom descended on Lanj village near Shahpur in Kangra district last evening after getting information about the accidental death of Rohit (25) serving as a gunner in the RT Battalion of the Army in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per official information, Rohit was on operational guard duty in Lungrola sector in Arunachal on China border since December 15 and on January 1 he was returning to the unit location when he slipped from the glacier and died on the spot.

Rohit’s uncle Pawan Kumar said Rohit had rejoined duty on November 3 after his leave. He had completed his schooling at his native Lanj village and graduated from Government College, Dharamsala, in 2018. He was inducted into the RT Battalion as a soldier during a recruitment rally at Palampur. Kangra SDM Somil Gautam said the mortal remains of the martyr would arrive in his native place late this evening and last rites would be performed on Thursday with full military and state honors.

