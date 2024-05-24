Kangra joyous as toy train gets chugging

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, May 23

The Kangra valley train has finally resumed its journey between Nurpur (Jassur) and Baijnath railway stations. As the Chakki bridge is still under repairs, the train cannot ply till Pathankot. The resumption of the service comes as a big relief to people, especially those living in areas without proper road connectivity.

Will the whistles keep blowing? Commissioned during the British Raj, the Kangra train started its journey in 1929, from Pathankot to Jogindernagar

As the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, many people suspect the resumption is just a political gimmick, for in the recent times, the railway authorities had displayed a lackadaisical approach towards the Kangra rail line

Though these whistles are nothing short of music to the ears, people fear that the service may not survive the ensuing monsoon season, which plays havoc across the state almost every year. As the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner, many people suspect the resumption is just a political gimmick, for in the recent times, the railway authorities had displayed a lackadaisical approach towards the Kangra rail line.

After a post-Covid gap of roughly two years, people of the area can once again benefit from this affordable and convenient mode of transport. Several villages — from Jawali, Harsar, Meghrajpura, Nagrota Surian, Nandpur, Guler, Lunsu, Tripal to Koparlahar — consider this service as a lifeline as there is no alternative mode of affordable transport for them. Commuters can reach their desired destination by paying only Rs 10, which is just a fraction of the fare charged by buses, while taxi fares are much higher.

Railway stations that had been deserted have enlivened, with flocks of people waiting for the ‘toy train’. People are so excited by the return of the train, they have been clicking selfies with the train!

People who had been avoiding travel for recreation due to the high bus fare can finally make such journeys.

According to PC Vishavkarma, a retired principal who has been campaigning for the resumption of the train service, said: “It is a good decision of the railways, the resumption of the Kangra valley narrow gauge train service on May 11... But how long would it continue is a general question in everybody’s mind, because we’ve seen in the past that even a light downpour can disrupt it.”

Commissioned during the British Raj, the Kangra train started its journey in 1929, from Pathankot to Jogindernagar.

