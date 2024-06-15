Kangra looks inward for self-assessment

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 14

A mock drill was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority today to test the disaster preparedness of Kangra district. As soon as the mock drill alert was received at 9 am, all departmental teams gathered in the police ground staging area. People trapped in a flood, simulated in Chetru near Dharamsala, were rescued.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the purpose of the mock exercise was to evaluate the emergency response plan and standard operating procedures of the district administration in times of disaster. “In this, the time taken in response, gap in coordination and other shortcomings were examined, as well as practical problems faced in the field were identified. Based on the learning and experience gained, taking further corrective steps will help in making the disaster management plan more effective,” he added.

He said, “The monsoon season is about to arrive and heavy rains, floods, cloudbursts, landslides and rising water levels of rivers can lead to disasters. The mock drill was very helpful in capacity-building of the officials.”

In the drill, all measures and aspects of disaster management like rescue operation, emergency communication system, coordination and resource mapping were tested.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Kangra