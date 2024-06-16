Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj vows to fulfil responsibilities with integrity

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 15

The newly-elected Member of Parliament for the Kangra parliamentary constituency, Rajeev Bhardwaj, said he would fulfil the responsibilities entrusted to him by the public with utmost integrity and to meet their expectations to the best of his ability.

He was addressing a press conference today at the NHPC guest house in Kariyan near Chamba town.

Workers’ victory The dedicated efforts of the BJP workers in disseminating the Central Government's welfare policies and schemes to every household resulted in winning by a margin of 2,50,000 votes. — Rajiv Bhardwaj, Kangra MP

Bhardwaj emphasised that following his resounding victory in the elections, a programme titled “Your MP at Your Doorstep” is being organised in each Assembly constituency of Chamba district to express gratitude to the BJP workers and the electorate. He acknowledged the hard work of the workers, who played a crucial role in ensuring his victory.

“The dedicated efforts of the BJP workers in disseminating the Central Government’s welfare policies and schemes to every household resulted in winning by a margin of approximately 2,50,000 votes,” said Bhardwaj, who defeated former Union Minister and Congress candidate Anand Sharma.

Bhardwaj, who is the senior vice-president of the BJP, assured the workers and people of the Kangra parliamentary constituency that he would work diligently, honestly and with dedication over the next five years.

Highlighting the immense potential for tourism in Chamba district, he noted the region’s natural beauty and announced plans to develop a robust action plan to promote tourism. Enhancing tourism, he said, would strengthen the local economy.

Bhardwaj also committed to vigorously advocate for the establishment of the Sikridhar Cement Plant, a dream project of former MP Shanta Kumar, in the parliament. He said creating job opportunities for the youth near to their home would be his priority.

Former Chamba legislator Pawan Nayar, Chamba in-charge and former MLA Arjun Singh, BJP district president Dheeraj Nariyal, BJP state executive member Raj Singh Thakur, block president Maharaj Krishna Bariyal and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Bhardwaj is on a tour to Chamba district and is organising events to thank the voters and party workers of Churah, Chamba, Dalhousie and Banikhet Assembly segments.

