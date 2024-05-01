Kangra MP slams ‘expiry date’ remark against him

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 30

The outgoing BJP MP from Kangra Kishan Kapoor has posed a question to party leaders of the state, asking them what was the definition of ‘expiry date’, the words that are being used occasionally by a BJP leader from Kangra about the senior leaders of the party in their address during workers meet.

Sources here say that Kishan Kapoor is annoyed at the party leaders using these words against him. Expressing concern over poor quality of campaigning being done by various political parties, he said the use of indecent language during campaign reflected the narrow mindset and frustrated personality of the concerned politicians.

In a press release issued here, Kishan Kapoor said that the BJP was formed to pursue high ideals and values in the politics. As a result of these ideals, today it has become the largest party in the world. Even the smallest worker from every corner of the country has made an invaluable contribution in taking the party to this high position.

Kapoor said he condemned the speech of one of his own party leaders at the Panna Sammelan in Palampur which was published in some newspapers. In the speech a BJP leader reportedly talked about the “expiry date” of leaders. Kapoor said that expiry was the truth of life and everybody has to accept it.

Kapoor has been staying away from the party campaign in Kangra district after Sudhir Sharma, Congress rebel, was chosen as a BJP candidate for Dharamsala bypoll. He has been attributing his absence from campaigning due to poor health. However, some party leaders are seeing it as resentment of Kapoor. To pacify Kishan Kapoor, the BJP had recently appointed his son Shashwat Kapoor as state vice-president of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

