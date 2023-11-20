Kangra officials to offer students career guidance

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 19

The Kangra district administration has started a unique programme, Systematic Adolescent Management and Value Addition Dialogue (SAMVAD), to guide adolescents in career and character building.

The programme has been initially launched in 250 senior secondary government schools in the district having more than 200 students.

DC Nipun Jindal said, “SAMVAD is a collaborative effort of various district administrative officials, including SDMs, officials of police, excise, Women and Child Development, Higher Education and Health Departments and local NGOs.”

He said that the government officials would directly engage with adolescents and guide them. A survey was being conducted on the challenges faced by adolescents in various parts of the district. Workshops would be organised by officials as per the results of the survey and the requirements of the students, he added.

Jindal said that besides directly engaging with students, the government officials would also train teachers. The district administration also intended to create ‘peer groups’ among students in schools, who could further guide their juniors on various aspects.

