Kangra police caution against phishing emails

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 25

The Kangra district police administration has issued an advisory to all government departments against clicking or responding to any email accompanied with a link being sent in the name of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) by cyber fraudsters.

According to SP Khushal Sharma, such fake emails were exposed during the last phishing attack sent by a cybercriminal, who impersonated himself as an NIC official.

He said the NIC worked under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The cybercriminal through an email with a link had been asking the Internet users in the government sector to verify their profiles.

Sharma clarified that no such user verification messages were sent by the NIC. The SP said the fraudster only wanted to hack the government data and all departments using the NIC’s Internet must ignore such emails and not click on the link being sent along with that message.

He also advised all users not to use Internet or Google search engines for procuring the contact numbers of customer care as at times, the cybercriminals upload fake details with a motive to dupe people. “The customer care contact numbers must be searched on the official website of the company or institution concerned,” the SP added.