Kangra sees 71% voting; highest 76.71% in Nagrota

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 12

Kangra district having 15 Assembly segments recorded around 72 per cent voting that continued till 6.30 pm. Many people, who had lined up at the polling stations till 5 pm, were allowed to vote.

The polling was slightly lower than 73 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly poll. Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said that polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Till 5 pm, the highest 76.71 percent polling in the district was recorded in the Nagrota constituency. The constituency is witnessing a direct fight between BJP candidate Arun Kumar and Congress candidate RS Bali.

The Kangra segment recorded 75.1 per cent voting while the Dehra constituency registered around 70 per cent voting. The lowest 63.2 per cent polling was recorded at Baijnath.

In other Assembly constituencies, Nurpur recorded 75.2 per cent, Indora 72.3 per cent, Fatehpur 70.88 per cent, Jawali 72.95 per cent, Jaswan Pragpur 73.5 per cent, Jwalamukhi 73.9 per cent, Jaisinghpur 65.3 per cent, Sullah 70.63 per cent, Nagrota 76.71 per cent, Shahpur 73.28 per cent, Dharamsala 68.5 per cent and Palampur 72.4 per cent.