Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

Kangra tea has become the second GI product of the country to get registered with the European Union (EU), paving the way for the sale of the product in European countries. The first product was basmati rice.

During the British era, Kangra tea was exported to European markets and owing to its aroma and high quality, it bagged several awards in markets of Amsterdam and London between 1886 and 1895. However, in the absence of a GI registration certificate, selling Kangra tea became tough in the European markets. The registration of Kangra tea with the EU will help in the grant of recognition in terms of aroma, genuineness and quality in the international market. “The EU tag will prove to be a boon for the sale of Kangra tea as it has received international recognition and will benefit the tea growers of Palampur, Baijnath, Kangra and Dharamsala in Kangra district, Jogindernagar in Mandi district and the Bhattiyat area in Chamba district,” said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The GI status has already been accorded to several Himachali products, including Kullu shawl, Chamba rumal, Kinnaur shawl, Kangra painting, Lahaul woollen socks and gloves. The registration process for the GI status for Himachali cap, Sirmauri loeya, Mandi sepubari, Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri apple and Kinnauri ornaments was under the consideration of the Registrar of Geographical Indication, Chennai, he said.

KG Butail, a leading tea grower, said the registration of Kangra tea with the EU would help get recognition for its quality, genuineness and reputation. Kangra tea is known for its unique taste and fragrance, attributed to its abundant pyrazine contents. Additionally, it also possesses medicinal values due to antioxidants, phenolic compounds, tryptophan, amino acids, thiazine, glutamine and catechin. Kangra tea was given the GI status in 2005 by the Registrar of Geographical Indicators and now after registration with the EU, the sale of Kangra tea is expected to grow.

The CM said the state government was committed to preserving the traditional products of the state and had launched various initiatives to benefit local artisans and weavers. The Himachal Pradesh Science Technology and Environment Council completed the tedious process of registration of Kangra tea with the EU.