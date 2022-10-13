Kangra to cap number of lok mitra kendras

Dharamsala, October 12
Kangra district administration has decided to cap the number of lok mitra kendras operating in the district and to penalise operators who are overcharging at the centres.
Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said, “The increase in number of lok mitra kendras was effecting the viability of existing units.” Soon a notification would be issued in this regard. he said. One centre would be allowed in 2 square km area in rural areas and 1 sq kilometre area in urban areas, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...