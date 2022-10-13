Kangra to cap number of lok mitra kendras

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 12

Kangra district administration has decided to cap the number of lok mitra kendras operating in the district and to penalise operators who are overcharging at the centres.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said, “The increase in number of lok mitra kendras was effecting the viability of existing units.” Soon a notification would be issued in this regard. he said. One centre would be allowed in 2 square km area in rural areas and 1 sq kilometre area in urban areas, he said.

#Dharamsala #Kangra