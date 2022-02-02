Kangra to have 100 early landslide warning systems

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 1

The district administration of Kangra has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Mandi for development of satellite-based subsidence system profile for Kangra district and its adjoining areas. The system would act as an early warning system (EWS) for landslides. It is for the first time that such a system would be developed in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that 100 landslide monitoring and early warning systems would be deployed at certain sites based on analysis to be conducted for landslide vulnerability. As per the MoU, it would be the mandate of the IIT Mandi to develop machines for predicting landslides that can act as early warning systems, he said.

The DC said that in last year’s monsoon many people lost their life and property due to landslides in various parts of the district. Due to it the project to develop EWS with the help of experts of IIT Mandi was conceived in Kangra district.

He further said that the IIT Mandi besides developing the machines and systems would also be responsible for deployment of the warning system which can monitor movement of strata and weather patterns at various places. The EWS would also be equipped with hooters and blinkers where ever possible. The warning system would also include generation of alerts through text messages where ever possible, the DC said.

Besides, IIT Mandi will provide faculty, staff and laboratory resources for research concerning the warning system and may use the data collected from deployed systems for research purposes. The institute would also ensure quality and standards of the EWS.

The district disaster management authority, as per the signed MoU, would be responsible for providing funds for the development, deployment and maintenance of the early warning systems as well as other heads marked for the project. The district administration would also provide staff and systems for saving the early warning systems, installed at various sites, from theft or damage by erecting safe concrete structures.

