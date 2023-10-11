Kangra tops good governance index

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) Annual Report-2022 based on various critical governance indicators, including the implementation of schemes and programmes.

As per the rankings for 2022, Kangra district bagged the first prize of Rs 50 lakh, Hamirpur district was second and got Rs 35 lakh reward while Lahaul and Spiti district was third and got the third prize of Rs 25 lakh. The Chief Minister gave away the prizes to Nipun Jindal, Hemraj Bairwa and Rahul Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Kangra, Hamirpur and Lahaul-Spiti, respectively.

Focus on infrastructure, human development, environment The DGGI report includes eight themes of essential infrastructure, support to human development, social protection, women and children, crime, law and order, environment, transparency and accountability and economic performance

In the second tier, there are 19 focus subjects like power, water, roads, education, health, PDS, social justice, employment, children & women, crime, law & order, atrocities, environmental violations, forest, transparency & accountability, farm & allied sectors and commerce and industry

In the third tier, there are 90 specific variables on which the data available in the districts is analysed and integrated. The aggregation at the three levels results in the district-level index that is used to rank the 12 districts examined in the report

The DGGI-2022 framework covered eight themes, 19 focus subjects and 90 indicators. “A district functions as the basic unit of the field administration and governance as such the performance of all districts must be measured for inclusive development,” he said.

Sukhu said that a good government with good governance was imperative for the welfare of people and there was need to change the development model to meet forthcoming challenges. “Himachal has performed better than many other states on development indicators relating to education, health, electricity and water supply and several other areas and emerged as a model state for inclusive and equitable development,” he added.

The State Department of Economics and Statistics has prepared the DGGI-2022 report on the basis of the secondary data of 12 districts collected to assess the comparative performance of all districts. Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to start measuring the quality of governance in vital sectors.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said that the DGGI helped in identifying strong and weak areas for immediate improvement and measuring progress by ranking the districts.

