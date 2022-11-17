Kangra vulture project to be extended to nine dists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 16

The wildlife wing of the Forest Department has decided to extend the project for protecting the nesting and roosting sites of white-backed vultures, considered natural scavengers, being run in Kangra to nine other districts as well.

The project being run only in Kangra district has shown positive results; there has been far more sightings of vultures. “We have decided to extend the project for protecting the nesting and roosting sites of vultures to nine other districts except Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti,” says Rajiv Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator, Wildlife, Forest Department.

It was over two decades ago that the Wildlife Department had embarked on the project to preserve vultures, mentioned as one of the critically endangered species in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. The number of vultures, estimated to be merely 35 in 2004, has risen considerably over the years, as feeding stations have been set up in pine forests in Nagrota Suriyan area of Kangra.

“The population estimation of vultures in Kangra and its adjoining areas has not been undertaken but the annual count of their nests and fledglings indicated that their number has gone up considerably to over 400,” says Rajiv Kumar. Vultures have been frequently sighted in several other parts of the state, including Nalagarh in Solan and Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur.

The wildlife wing has adopted the strategy to protect natural habitats of vultures rather than undertake their in-situ breeding and conservation. “Some other states like Haryana have also undertaken their in-situ breeding and conservation at Pinjore but we have adopted a different strategy where focus is on protecting their nesting and roosting sites,” he adds.

The money for the project will come from funds for the development and protection of natural habitats from various hydroelectric power projects like the Kol Dam. Besides, there are several Central agencies that can provide funds for the project.

It is based on the encouraging results of the project launched in Kangra district that prompted the wildlife wing to extend it to nine other districts. A major component of the project will be to undertake an exhaustive survey to identify roosting and nesting sites so that a congenial habitat can help in increasing the number of vultures.

Wildlife officials have managed successful fledging off of newborn in Kangra district. The main reason for the sharp dip in the population of vultures was over use of anti-inflammatory veterinary drug diclofenac, which proved fatal for vultures, which feed on carcasses. The use of this medicine has now been banned.

