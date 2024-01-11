Kangra’s Praveen honoured with Tenzing Norgay award

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 10

Praveen Singh Lohia, a resident of Sar panchayat in Rakkar tehsil of Kangra district, was honoured with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award by President Droupadi Murmu today. He was bestowed the honour for conquering more than 25 peaks, including Mount Everest and Mount Comet twice.

Praveen Lohia is posted as Assistant Sub Inspector in the BSF at BSF Adventure Institute, Dehradun.

Praveen had conquered Mount Everest peak on May 20, 2006 and May 20, 2018. Relatives, villagers and local residents of Rakkar expressed happiness that Praveen has received the honour

Praveen’s father Uttam Chand and mother Krishna Devi said that it was a proud moment for them as their son got the honour. Praveen’s wife Seema Kumari, son and brother have also expressed happiness at his achievement.

Praveen was also a part of the relief and rehabilitation team during the disaster that hit Uttarakhand in 2013. For this, he was honoured with a citation by the then Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat. Praveen was recruited as a constable in the BSF on December 30, 1993.

Praveen has hoisted Indian national flag on peaks like Mount Everest (twice), Mount Kamet, Kanchenjunga-Camp 3, Chandrabhaga, Sasser Kangri, Hanuman Tibba, Mount Jogin, Mount Mana, Mount Satopanth and Mount Abhigamin.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated Parveen .

