Kapoor: Nation has made huge progress in 10 years

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 4

The state BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor said today that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-year stint had ensured historic progress in India. The country has progressed in defence, health, science and space.

This is for the first time in the history of the country that during a pandemic, India made two vaccines and gave them free of cost to all Indians and served humanity by giving them to other countries of the world, he said in a press release issued here.

Kapoor further said that earlier it used to take decades for the vaccine for epidemics to come to India. Today the same India is making the vaccine and sending it to other countries. Narendra Modi’s India is writing the story of progress with the spirit of self-reliance and world welfare, he said.

Kapoor said that the country’s economy was the 10th largest in the world when the Modi government assumed power. In 10 years, it overtook big economies to occupy the fifth position now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an even bigger goal, the goal of making India a developed nation.

“When we celebrate the 100th year of independence, India will be fulfilling its global responsibilities as a developed nation,” Kapoor said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Narendra Modi