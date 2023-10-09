Karga in Lahaul to get polyclinic: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 8

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar today announced plans to set up a polyclinic at Karga in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti for the treatment of livestock. He said the residents of the district had raised this demand because there was no such facility in the area for the treatment of ailing cattle.

He said that the polyclinic would be equipped with modern facilities. It would have adequate health staff. The facility of surgery would also be available for sick cattle in this polyclinic.

Earlier, the minister today inspected the site of a proposed marketing yard at Karga.

On this occasion, he was accompanied by Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur and other local leaders. The MLA also urged the minister to set up a polyclinic at Karga as soon as possible to provide better health care facilities to the livestock. He also urged the minister to ensure early start of the construction work of the marketing yard at Karga in the district as the project was hanging fire for the past many years.

#Agriculture #Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi