Kasauli distillery dumps effluents into water source, supply affected

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 15

In utter disregard for the environment, Mohan Meakin Private Limited’s Kasauli-based plant allegedly dumped effluents into a natural source of water in the Kasauli khud on Wednesday night.

The effluents from the distillery polluted the water source, which developed a pungent odour of fermentation, besides froth. The Larah lift water supply scheme, which feeds around 2,000 people of two gram panchayats, was adversely hit as lifting of water has been put on hold since Wednesday night. The residents have no other source of drawing drinking water.

A complaint has been submitted to the SDM, Kasauli, the DSP, Parwanoo, the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, and the SHO, Kasauli, for action against the unit management.

Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Sumit Sood said a police complaint had been lodged against the Kasauli plant for causing pollution to the natural source of water. Since drinking effluent-ridden water could cause disease, the staff had suspended lifting of water.

Sood said the field staff had drawn a sample of water, which had an odour of fermentation, besides froth. The water was not found fit for human consumption. Lifting of water has been suspended and it will be resumed only after proper cleaning and once lab reports declare the water fit for consumption.

Anil Joshi, Member Secretary, State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), said appropriate action would be taken against the plant.

Water samples were also lifted by a team of SPCB officials today. They inspected the site. Action would be initiated on the basis of the report of the samples, said Pradeep Moudgil, Regional Officer, SPCB, Parwanoo.

Govind Rathore, Chief Executive Officer of Mohan Meakin’s Kasauli plant, however, denied the allegation and said the water was fit for consumption when inspected by them today. He said they had a proper effluent treatment plant.

This is the second time this year that the plant staff have dumped effluents into this natural source of water. The Larah lift water supply scheme is located in the Kasauli khud while the Mohan Meakin plant is located upstream. In January too, the plant had dumped effluents and had remained closed for 10 days.

