Kasauli Jal Shakti division to be functional from January

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 2

Months after denotifying it, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced a division of the Jal Shakti Vibhag at Dharampur in the Kasauli Assembly segment during his visit to Parwanoo last evening.

The division would be made functional from January, 2024, announced the Chief Minister after dedicating Rs 18.50 crore Terminal Mandi at Parwanoo.

“Kasauli constituency is an important tourist destination besides being the gateway to Himachal Pradesh. Planned development of the constituency is priority of the state government and no paucity of funds would be there,” he said., adding “The government has left no stone unturned to provide immediate relief to the disaster-hit.”

