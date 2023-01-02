Kasauli resorts flout norms with impunity

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, January 1

Blaring music from various resorts kept residents awake till 12.30 am in habitations around Kasauli as the police turned a deaf ear to the complaints made by residents on New Year’s Eve.

The incorrigible resort managements, who had organised special festivities along with disc jockeys to celebrate New Year, failed to adhere to the apex court directions of playing blaring music till 10 pm. The music was audible from a distance of more than a kilometre as harassed residents failed to get any relief.

The resort managements were given a free run well into the midnight, which not only left the elderly and ailing disturbed, but also surprised the residents at the lack of adherence to the court directions.

It was surprising to note that the police post at Garkhal is right next to a resort and it is the first casualty of the high pitched music. Despite this, the residents have to complain about the blaring music as resort managements have no fear of law.

Though Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan was informed about the high-pitched music being played by Rosetum Resorts near Kasauli around 11 pm by the residents, it failed to have any impact. The music was followed by blasting of crackers till 12.30 am though police patrol vehicles were seen moving around with screeching sirens.

The DSP said keeping in view the celebrations, an advisory was issued to the hoteliers regarding playing of loudspeakers at night. He added that he had contacted the management of Rosetum but was assured that the sound of his music system was within his resort precincts. Aditya a local, said the state government should re-think about giving permission to the resorts to operate in the precincts of a residential area as they fail to regulate high music after the stipulated hours. Encouraging tourism at

the cost of residents could not be considered a sane option, he argues.

Resort managements can invest more on sound proof premises to ensure that their music doesn’t disturb the community, opined another resident.