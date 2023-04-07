Kasauli ropeway project stuck at tendering stage

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 6

The Rs 206-crore ropeway project aimed at connecting Jabli on the Kalka-Shimla national highway (NH) with Kasauli is stuck at the tendering stage.

While two bidders had evinced interest after tenders were floated last year, none has taken up the project so far. The Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) is executing the project.

Last chance to bidders The bidders have sought time till April-end to finalise its nitty-gritty. This is the last opportunity that has been granted to them. If they decline to accept it, a fresh tender will be invited. —Ajay Sharma, RTDC director

RTDC director Ajay Sharma said they were keen on awarding the contract once a bidder accepted the terms and conditions. “Months have already passed since the tenders were floated. It has now been decided that the terms and conditions will be reworked if no bidder finalises the project by April-end,” he added.

A promoter has sought permit to ply 10-15 electric vehicles to drop tourists at their respective hotels after they get down from the ropeway’s upper terminal at the Circuit House in Kasauli. This was among a slew of queries raised by the promoter before opting for the project.

With the new state transport authority headed by the Principal Secretary and comprising nominated members yet to be constituted, the process to grant a licence was also on hold.

Tourists were eagerly awaiting the setting up of the ropeway, which is slated to emerge as a major tourist attraction.

The 3.88-km ropeway, which will reduce the journey time from an hour to about 20 minutes, will be an eco-friendly transportation mode. It will have the twin advantages of easing traffic snarls as well as saving fuel to promote cleaner environment.

The lower terminal point of the project will be situated at Mohal Bhat ka Gaon (Jabli) on the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of the NH-5. The upper terminal point has been identified near the Public Works Department Circuit House in Kasauli.