Solan, February 4
The season’s first snow on Friday lashed Kasauli, Solan, Barog and Dagshai in Solan district.
Snow had eluded these hill stations till now though cold conditions did build up several times.
Locals were overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white snowy look as several inches of snow settled on it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...