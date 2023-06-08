Kasauli student to be child legislator on June 12

Solan, June 7
Tushar Anand, a 12th standard commerce student and Head Boy of St Mary’s Convent School, Kasauli, has been selected to enact as a member of the legislative assembly (MLA) for the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour on June 12.
Anand was selected from among the thousands of entries submitted to the Digital Baal Mela, a platform organised by the Himachal Pradesh Education Department and sponsored by LIC.
The CM and Speaker of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh, along with several senior politicians, will be in attendance to support and encourage Tushar Anand and the others.
