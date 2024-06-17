Kasauli Week concludes

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 16

The Kasauli Week-2024, hosted by Kasauli Club, concluded today with Dhanush Chaudhary bagging the title of the Kasauli King, while Paridhi Choudhary was declared the Kasauli Queen.

Besides this, Swastik Rai was adjudged the Kasauli Prince and Riya Goel the Kasuali Princess. Col Lokesh Singh (Retd) won the title of Kasauli Emperor, while Kiran Sangha was adjudged Kasauli Empress in an event which was the major attraction of the day.

A glamourous ramp walk was the highlight of the week. The models left the audience awestruck as they walked the ramp to showcase trending designer wear.

Col Randhir Pathania, Secretary, Kasauli Club Limited, said, “Kasauli Week is an annual celebration to provide patrons and attendees a peep into the club’s tradition, history and legacy. This year, the week was replete with community activities, sports, music and culture.”

Besides, a sapling plantation drive and a beating the retreat by the pipe band were also held.

