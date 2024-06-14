Kasauli Week kickstarts

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 13

The much-awaited Kasauli Week, showcasing a host of cultural and academic activities, kickstarted at the 126-year-old Kasauli Club in Kasauli today. Secretary of the club, Col Randhir Pathania, said, “From a humble beginning way back in 1898, today the Kasauli Club has become the most sought after clubs in northern India.”

“Situated at a height of 6,000 ft, it provides a vintage location with emerald green hue and pine-whipped air, which offers a soothing relief from the hustle and bustle of life,” he added. “Every year we hold a Kasauli Week to provide patrons and attendees with a peep of the club’s tradition, history and legacy. The week is replete with community activities, sports, music and culture,” he said.

The celebrations started with the unfurling of the Tricolour amidst an Army band performance. Brig Kunal Bakshi, chairman of the club, participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.

The inaugural day also saw various game sessions, a Sufi night; a soulful evening with the Sabri Brothers and a DJ Night, inviting the crowd to groove to the beats of DJ Nik.

The academic aspect of the Kasauli Week will comprise seminar on current strategic issues on June 14. Apart from the seminar, June 14 shall witness a do-it-yourself (DIY) art and craft workshop, where people could unleash their creativity with hands-on art and craft activities. There will be a Member’s Night in which performances by Tanoura dancer, Mentalist Abhishek and singer Miss Eunice will be the major attractions.

On June 15, ‘Feed the Soul’ meditation and healing workshop by Priya Soni and Shemoli Singh Dhindsa; salsa, bhangra and zumba workshop; ramp walk for the Kasauli King, Queen, Prince, Princess and Emperor titles and a performance by Rodrigues Band will be held. The Kasauli Week will end on June 16, with a sapling plantation drive, aimed at contributing to the environment.

#Kasauli #Solan