Kashyap files papers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Former BJP state president and MP Suresh Kashyap today said Himachal was fortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the hill state his home, thus paving way for liberal financial assistance to the state under various schemes.

Talking to the media after filing his nomination from Shimla parliamentary constituency as the BJP candidate, Kashyap said the overwhelming response that he was getting was evident from the huge gathering and enthusiasm amongst workers at the BJP rally held here yesterday. He was accompanied by BJP MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary and Balbir Verma.

He said it was our good fortune that the country got a leader like Modi who ensured that India emerges as a powerful economy. “Himachal is continuously getting huge amount of money from the Centre for various schemes but the Congress is only trying to build up a false narrative against the BJP,” he said.

About Rs 23,413 crore grants were received by the state government from the Centre this year alone. “Himachal got premiere institutes like AIIMS, Bilaspur, spread was over 247 acres of land and built at a cost of Rs 1,471 crore, Central University in Kangra, IIIT at Una, Bulk Drug Park, Medical Devices Park, several medical colleges and six central schools,” he said.

