Kashyap inaugurates sports tournament in Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 3

BJP president Suresh Kashyap inaugurated the Under-19 Sports Competition at Government Senior Secondary at Sarahan in Sirmaur district today. Students from various schools are participating in the competition.

“It is always a pleasure to see children giving outstanding performances in sports. They are very important in today’s world as they teach us the spirit of competition and brotherhood and also helps us become better individuals,” he said.

Focus on villages Emphasis is being laid on creating grounds in villages so that the youth can hone their talent and engage in productive activities. —Suresh Kashyap, BJP state president

Kashyap said that the state government was creating sports infrastructure in all Assembly constituencies to encourage the youth to adopt sports. He added that special emphasis was being laid on creating grounds in rural areas so that the youth could hone their talents and engage in something productive.

He added, “Diversion towards sports can also help them to stay away from drugs. We need to fight against drugs as it cripples the younger generation.”

The BJP president advised teachers to encourage their students to adopt various games so that talent could be tapped at a younger age. He said that various sportsmen from the state had excelled at the national-level.