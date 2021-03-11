Kashyap makes SC people aware of welfare schemes

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 10

HP Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman Virender Kashyap has said there are many villages whose names are based on castes.

There is need to immediately change the names of the villages and the Revenue Department should get a new nomenclature for these.

He was addressing an awareness workshop organised for the elected SC representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and municipal bodies of Kullu and Bhuntar here today. A total of 187 representatives participated in the workshop.

The chairman said strict laws had been made to prevent atrocities against the people belonging to the SC. The police should register an FIR in cases of atrocities. The government provided compensation ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 8 lakh to the victim in three instalments depending on the cases.

Kashyap said there were many welfare schemes for them. He expressed concern that most people were not aware of these. He appealed to the representatives to apprise the people, so that no eligible person was deprived of the benefits.

He asked them to prepare development plans for their villages and wards. Such workshops would be held across the state so that information about government schemes and various laws and rights reached people.

HPMC Vice-President Ram Singh said it was a matter of concern that casteist words were being used even today.