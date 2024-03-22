Kashyap starts campaign for LS elections in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

Suresh Kashyap, BJP candidate from the reserved Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, today launched his election campaign in Shimla district.

Kashyap, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the BJP would once again win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal like it did in 2014 and 2019. He was accompanied by former Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. “The entire leadership and workers of the BJP in the state are committed to ensuring that the party makes a clean sweep in Himachal so that Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third consecutive time,” he added.

He said, “In the past five years, I have worked hard to undertake maximum development in the constituency. If given an opportunity again, I will work relentlessly for the welfare of the people of the area. I am confident that this time also the electorate of the Shimla parliamentary seat will make me victorious with a big margin. I had won the seat by a margin of 3.27 lakh votes in 2019.”

Kashyap has represented the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district before the BJP fielded him to fight the 2019 parliamentary elections from Shimla. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur, PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar for the allocation of ticket to me and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of the area,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Shimla