Kashyap starts campaign for LS elections in Shimla

Shimla, March 21
Suresh Kashyap, BJP candidate from the reserved Shimla Lok Sabha constituency, today launched his election campaign in Shimla district.
Kashyap, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the BJP would once again win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal like it did in 2014 and 2019. He was accompanied by former Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. “The entire leadership and workers of the BJP in the state are committed to ensuring that the party makes a clean sweep in Himachal so that Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister for the third consecutive time,” he added.
He said, “In the past five years, I have worked hard to undertake maximum development in the constituency. If given an opportunity again, I will work relentlessly for the welfare of the people of the area. I am confident that this time also the electorate of the Shimla parliamentary seat will make me victorious with a big margin. I had won the seat by a margin of 3.27 lakh votes in 2019.”
Kashyap has represented the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district before the BJP fielded him to fight the 2019 parliamentary elections from Shimla. “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national BJP president JP Nadda, Union Minister for Information, Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and former Chief Ministers Jai Ram Thakur, PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar for the allocation of ticket to me and giving me an opportunity to serve the people of the area,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...